Calmer conditions Wednesday expected to help firefighters at Kruger Rock Fire near Estes Park

As firefighters continue to work around the Kruger Rock Fire near Estes Park, weather conditions have calmed down, bringing light snow, less wind and cooler temperatures to the area.
As firefighters continue to work around the Kruger Rock Fire near Estes Park, weather conditions have calmed down, bringing light snow, less wind and cooler temperatures to the area.
MIKE'S MAP, IT IS BELOW FREEZINGRIGHT NOW IN ESTES PARK.ESTES PARK IS WHERE WE FIND GARYBRODE.TONIGHT, FIRE CREWS ARE PUSHINGTHROUGH THAT COLD THROUGH THEWIND AND THEY'RE WORKING TO HELPGET MORE PEOPLE BACKN I THEIRHOMES TONIGHT.
It's colder and less windy Wednesday up in Estes Park as crews continue to fight the Kruger Rock Fire and investigate the tragic..