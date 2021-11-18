IMD predicts heavy rainfall over costal Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh during 24 hours | Oneindia News
IMD predicts heavy rainfall over costal Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh during 24 hours | Oneindia News

IMD on Thursday predicted that the coastal region of Tamil Nadu and southern coastal region of Andhra Pradesh.

#IndiabansCryptoCurrencies #TripuraViolence #CongressinKashmir