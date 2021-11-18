People protest against Brazil's Bolsonaro during Black Consciousness week

Unionists and social movements protest against the government of Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, commemorating the death of more than 610,000 Covid-19 deaths amid the week of Black Consciousness.
Unionists and social movements protest against the government of Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, commemorating the death of more than 610,000 Covid-19 deaths amid the week of Black Consciousness.
Unionists and social movements protest against the government of Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, commemorating the death of more than..