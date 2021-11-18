Johnson refuses to comment on father's groping allegation

Boris Johnson has refused to comment on allegations that his father, former MEP Stanley Johnson, inappropriately touched Conservative MP Caroline Nokes at the Tory Party conference in 2003.

The prime minister said: "It's absolutely right that everybody, or women in particular, should have the confidence to come forward and make complaints … I'm not going to comment about individual cases, I don't think anybody would expect me to." Report by Buseld.

