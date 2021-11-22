Daughter of ISIS 'Beatle' victim faces alleged conspirator

The daughter of a British man who was murdered by Islamic State has said she felt "nothing but disgust" after coming face-to-face with one of the men accused of conspiring to kill her father.

Bethany Haines, whose father David was killed in 2014, was attending the court hearing of El Shafee Elsheikh who is due to stand trial next year over his alleged involvement in the murder of a number of British and American hostages in Syria between 2014 and 2015.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn