PM champions Peppa Pig as British business 'genius'

Boris Johnson drew laughs from business leaders after he sang the praises of popular UK children's cartoon Peppa Pig as an example of private sector "genius".

Following a trip to the Peppa Pig World theme park, the prime minister told the CBI conference on Monday: "Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place … who would have believed that a pig that looks like a hairdryer, a pig that was rejected by the BBC, would now be exported to 180 countries." Report by Buseld.

