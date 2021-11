Johnson defends ‘incredibly generous’ social care cap

Boris Johnson has defended his government's proposals to tweak its social care cap policy, as he faces a backbench rebellion in a Commons vote on the issue on Monday.

"These are incredibly generous and they're much better than the existing system … I think we're addressing a longstanding social injustice," he said.

Report by Buseld.

