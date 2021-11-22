ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Florida fires Dan Mullen
Credit: ABC Action NewsDuration: 01:36s 0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
-
University of Florida fires football coach Dan Mullen after losing four out of last five games
Upworthy
-
Florida Fires Football Coach Dan Mullen
Daily Caller
-
BREAKING: Florida fires Head Coach Dan Mullen
Upworthy
-
Florida fires coach Dan Mullen in fourth season with Gators, one day after loss to Missouri
USATODAY.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Florida fires coach Dan Mullen in fourth season as Gators implode one year after winning SEC East
Mullen lost six games to unranked opponents in just four seasons at Florida
#danmullen #seceastmullen #gators..
Upworthy