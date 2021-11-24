COVID-19 Cases Are Quickly Rising in Children

COVID-19 Cases Are , Quickly Rising in Children.

COVID-19 Cases Are , Quickly Rising in Children.

Cases of COVID-19 , Quickly Rising in Children.

The New York Times reports cases of COVID-19 among children in the United States has risen 32% in the last two weeks.

The New York Times reports cases of COVID-19 among children in the United States has risen 32% in the last two weeks.

From Nov.

11 to Nov.

18, 140,000 American children tested positive for COVID-19.

From Nov.

11 to Nov.

18, 140,000 American children tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, COVID-19 cases among children made up a quarter of all infections in the United States last week.

In total, COVID-19 cases among children made up a quarter of all infections in the United States last week.

Is there cause for concern?

Absolutely.

, Dr. Sean O'Leary, vice-chair American Academy of Pediatrics, via the New York Times.

Children are less likely to develop severe illness, but experts say they remain at risk and may spread the virus to other people.

Most recent data suggest at least 8,300 children aged 5-11 in the United States have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Most recent data suggest at least 8,300 children aged 5-11 in the United States have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Many pediatricians have expressed concerns about increasing Covid caseloads among children over the holidays.

White House officials say that almost 1 million American children have been vaccinated against COVID-19 thus far.

According to a poll recently conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 3 in 10 parents refuse to vaccinate their 5 to 11-year-old children.

According to a poll recently conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 3 in 10 parents refuse to vaccinate their 5 to 11-year-old children.

Experts say for children, data suggests the nations-approved vaccines are far safer than a round of COVID-19.

Experts say for children, data suggests the nations-approved vaccines are far safer than a round of COVID-19