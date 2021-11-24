'General Hospital' Star Fired for Being Unvaccinated

'General Hospital' Star , Fired for Being Unvaccinated.

Yahoo News reports ABC's 'General Hospital' has fired actor Steve Burton for his refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Burton, who's appeared on 'General Hospital' since 1992, took to Instagram on November 23 to clear the air.

Unfortunately, 'General Hospital' has let me go because of the vaccine mandate.

, Steve Burton, via Instagram.

Burton previously applied for exemption from the mandate.

I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions and both of those were denied, which hurts, Steve Burton, via Instagram.

'General Hospital' was the first daytime drama to require its actors to be vaccinated.

.

According to Yahoo News, Burton had previously contracted the virus in August.

The actor filmed his last episode of the show on October 27.

'General Hospital' has been surrounded with COVID controversy this month.

The show recently parted ways with Ingo Rademacher after the actor authored a series of social media posts containing COVID-19 misinformation.

The show recently parted ways with Ingo Rademacher after the actor authored a series of social media posts containing COVID-19 misinformation.

Burton says he is grateful for his time at 'General Hospital.'

He hopes to return to the show in the future.

Burton says he is grateful for his time at 'General Hospital.'

He hopes to return to the show in the future.

Maybe one day if these vaccine mandates are lifted, I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan.

, Steve Burton, via Instagram.

Maybe one day if these vaccine mandates are lifted, I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan.

, Steve Burton, via Instagram