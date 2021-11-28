Gautam Gambhir receives third threat letter from ISIS Kashmir| Oneindia News
Gautam Gambhir receives third threat letter from ISIS Kashmir| Oneindia News

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir allegedly received another threat letter, third this week, from ISIS Kashmir on Sunday.

The terror organization mentioned the Delhi police in their latest letter.

#GautamGambhir #ISISKashmir #DelhiPolice