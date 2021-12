Sadiq Khan welcomes mandatory masks on transport

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said it's been "frustrating" over the last few months that "more and more people" are not wearing masks on public transport.

He urged the public to "follow the rules" and "get the jab" in order to "protect Christmas".

Report by Lewisl.

