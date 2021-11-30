Judge Blocks Federal Vaccine Mandate for Health Workers in 10 States

On Nov.

29, U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp temporarily halted Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care employees at hospitals in 10 states that receive Medicaid or Medicare funding.

Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming successfully argued that the mandate would cause staffing shortages.

The scale falls clearly in favor of healthcare facilities operating with some unvaccinated employees, staff, trainees, students, volunteers and contractors, ... , Judge Matthew Schelp, via ruling.

... rather than the swift, irremediable impact of requiring healthcare facilities to choose between two undesirable choices — providing substandard care or providing no healthcare at all, Judge Matthew Schelp, via ruling.

The Biden administration maintains that the mandate is needed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The states who filed suit argue that the policy encroaches upon their rights and surpasses the authority of the Department of Health and Human Services