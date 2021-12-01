Gary Barlow on FaceTime with Elton John

Gary Barlow discusses what it was like hanging out with Elton John over FaceTime during lockdown while planning their duet performance of "Your Song" for his YouTube series, The Crooner Sessions.

White Wine Question Time with Kate Thornton is the podcast that brings together well-known guests to answer three thought-provoking questions over three glasses of wine.

Discover the friendships behind the entertainment headlines, and listen in on their conversations for a side to the celebrities you've never heard before.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, and follow on Instagram (@whitewineqt) & Twitter (@WhiteWineQT) to keep up to date with the latest guests, news and more!