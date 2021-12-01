Chris Cuomo Suspended From CNN Indefinitely

The Associated Press reports that the news network suspended Cuomo after new evidence was made available by New York's attorney general.

Which shows his involvement in his brother Andrew's sexual harassment scandal.

According to the report, Cuomo used his contacts in the media to obtain information and pass it on to his older brother, former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo.

Transcripts of an investigative interview with Chris Cuomo show a correspondence between him and his brother's top aide, Melissa DeRosa.

In one message to DeRosa, Cuomo said, "I have a lead on the wedding girl," referencing Anna Ruch, who alleged Andrew attempted to kiss her while attending a wedding.

Under investigation, Chris spoke of a "source" that alluded, "maybe she had been put up to it.".

The CNN broadcaster claims he only used his contacts to help his brother navigate the scandal.

The new evidence, released November 29, was the final straw for CNN.

Anderson Cooper filled in for Cuomo on Tuesday night.

These documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew, Statement from CNN, via 'The New York Times'.

As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation, Statement from CNN, via 'The New York Times'.

Cuomo has hosted primetime content for CNN since 2018