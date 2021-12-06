Cuomo Says CNN Knew of His Involvement in Brother's Scandal

The 'New York Post' reports Chris Cuomo alleges his former company knew about his involvement in his brother's sexual harassment scandal.

In a statement, the embattled journalist disparaged his former boss, CNN President Jeff Zucker, while maintaining he "has the highest level of admiration and respect" for him.

They were widely known to be extremely close and in regular contact, including about the details of Mr. Cuomo’s support for his brother.

The statement contends "there were no secrets about this, as other individuals besides Mr. Cuomo can attest.".

According to the statement, Chris and Andrew Cuomo "were widely known to be extremely close and in regular contact.".

Officials at CNN allege Cuomo is not telling the truth.

He has made a number of accusations that are patently false.

The network stood behind Cuomo for months until leaked documents showed him meddling in his brother's affairs.

After learning of new allegations of sexual misconduct against the embattled news anchor, CNN swiftly terminated his contract.

Cuomo denies these allegations.

CNN will reportedly continue its investigation, "as appropriate."