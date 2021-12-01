Trevor Noah To Host 2022 Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah To Host , 2022 Grammy Awards.

Noah will return to the Staples Center on Jan.

31 to host the awards show for the second straight year.

Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. confirmed the news in a press release.

Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd GRAMMY Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics.

, Harvey Mason Jr., Grammys CEO, via press release.

We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the GRAMMYs® stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening, Harvey Mason Jr., Grammys CEO, via press release.

The 'Daily Show' host is also a previous Grammy nominee.

His standup special, 'Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia,' was up for best comedy album in 2019.

Dave Chappelle's 'Sticks & Stones' ended up winning that year