Epstein's Former Pilot Lists Names of High-Profile Passengers on 'Lolita Express'

Epstein's Former Pilot , Lists Names of High-Profile Passengers , on 'Lolita Express' .

'Newsweek' reports that Jeffrey Epstein's personal pilot has testified in the ongoing trial of Ghislaine Maxwell.

'Newsweek' reports that Jeffrey Epstein's personal pilot has testified in the ongoing trial of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Larry Visoski served as Epstein's pilot for nearly 30 years.

.

According to 'Newsweek,' Visoski testified that a number of high-profile figures, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Kevin Spacey, allegedly flew on Epstein's private jet.

.

According to 'Newsweek,' Visoski testified that a number of high-profile figures, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Kevin Spacey, allegedly flew on Epstein's private jet.

.

According to 'Newsweek,' Visoski testified that a number of high-profile figures, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Kevin Spacey, allegedly flew on Epstein's private jet.

.

Other high-profile figures named by Visoski include:.

Prince Andrew, violinist Itzhak Perlman and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates.

Prince Andrew, violinist Itzhak Perlman and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates.

Prince Andrew, violinist Itzhak Perlman and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates.

Former astronaut and politician John Glenn, as well as former Senate majority leader George Mitchell, were also named as passengers on the "Lolita Express.".

Former astronaut and politician John Glenn, as well as former Senate majority leader George Mitchell, were also named as passengers on the "Lolita Express.".

While being cross-examined, Visoski reportedly gave details regarding his flights to Epstein's private island, Little St.

James.

.

According to Visoski, the Caribbean island was a "regular destination" for the billionaire and his high-profile guests.

.

The Associated Press reports that Visoski testified that he never witnessed any evidence of sexual activity on the jets he piloted between 1991 and 2019.

.

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently facing multiple felony counts including trafficking underage girls for Epstein and his associates.

.

'Newsweek' reports that Maxwell's defense has claimed their client is being set up as a scapegoat for Epstein who controversially died by suicide in his prison cell in 2019.

.

'Newsweek' reports that Maxwell's defense has claimed their client is being set up as a scapegoat for Epstein who controversially died by suicide in his prison cell in 2019.