Landmark US Supreme Court Abortion Case Begins

Landmark , U.S. Supreme Court , Abortion Case Begins.

The BBC reports that arguments have begun in the most prominent abortion case in the United States in decades.

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization concerning a Mississippi law banning abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.

According to the BBC, the ruling could determine whether millions of women in America lose access to abortion.

The legal team defending the Mississippi law has asked the court to overturn Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey.

In 1973, Roe v Wade gave women the right to an abortion in the first three months of pregnancy.

Nearly twenty years later, Planned Parenthood v Casey ruled that states could not place "undue burden" on women before fetal viability, around 24 weeks.

On December 1, Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart told justices that the existing fetal viability standard is not Constitutionally protected.

Julie Rikelman, a representative of Jackson Women's Health Organization, asked the court to strike down the Mississippi law and preserve women's right to abortion.

According to the BBC, if the court sides with the state of Mississippi, at least 21 states are expected to enact more restrictive abortion laws.