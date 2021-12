Health Secretary announces purchase of extra vaccine doses

Health Secretary Sajid Javid announces the government have purchased an additional 114 million doses from Pfizer and Moderna.

He says these will be for 2022 and 2023, and will be the companies' "latest" vaccines at that time.

Report by Edwardst.

