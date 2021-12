Government: Covid booster jabs may be here to stay

Science Minister George Freemen admits Covid booster jabs may become like annual flu shots.

He says the government will be led by "the best science" in a bid to "shut down" the pandemic and avoid a "perpetual state" of reissuing vaccines.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn