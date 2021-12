Labour: Boris Johnson doesn't believe rules apply to him

Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds says "if there is one thing" known about Boris Johnson, it is that he "doesn't believe" rules apply to him.

He concedes that expanding the booster campaign "is the right thing to do" but thinks the government needs to back the Test and Trace system to stop disruption to people's lives.

Report by Edwardst.

