Labour: PM caught red handed over Downing St party video

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer accuses the prime minister of being “caught red handed” after video emerged showing Downing Street aides apparently joking about holding a Christmas Party during Covid lockdown in 2020.

In his response Boris Johnson says “I have been repeatedly assured that no rules were broken” and also reconfirms there will be an investigation led by the cabinet secretary.

Report by Blairm.

