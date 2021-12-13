PM insists he 'broke no rules' with Christmas quiz

Boris Johnson insists he "certainly broke no rules" but says the Whitehall investigation into potentially lockdown-breaking Christmas parties in No 10 will include his festive quiz.

The Prime Minister is facing allegations from Labour that he may have misled Parliament and suggestions he might have personally broken the rules with his participation in the game in December 2020 during Covid restrictions.

Report by Blairm.

