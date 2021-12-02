It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15E03 The Gang Buys A Roller Rink

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia 15x03 "The Gang Buys A Roller Rink" & 15x04 "The Gang Replaces Dee With A Monkey" Promo Trailer HD - It's the 90s, and the Gang hangs out one last time at the local roller rink before going their separate ways.

An innocent young Dennis learns the horrifying details of Frank's business, a truly sweet Dee is excited to head off for Hollywood, while Charlie and Mac's jobs at the roller rink are in jeopardy, leaving them to figure out their next move.

Written by Rob Rosell & David Hornsby and directed by Richie Keen.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia 15x04 "The Gang Replaces Dee With A Monkey" - When the Gang suspects Dee is menopausal, they scramble to find a new employee for Paddy's Pub.

Meanwhile, Dee decides to put her acting career on hold in order to mentor young actors.

Written by Glenn Howerton & Nina Pedrad and directed by Todd Biermann.