Minister: 'Keep calm and carry on with Christmas'

Conservative Party Chair Oliver Dowden has urged people not to cancel Christmas plans amid concern over the Omicron Covid variant.

"People should not be worried this Christmas, we're taking appropriate and proportionate steps … keep calm, carry on with your Christmas plans, there's no need to cancel Christmas parties," he said.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn