Black Art. Black Stories. Black Voices: A celebration of arts, culture and technology!

Live-stream featuring an in-depth artists' panel discussion exploring the impact of NFTs on the art world, and the goal of increasing visibility for Black artists.

Panel features artists Pauline Boyenga Bofala, Sharon Adebisi, Lola Betiku, Damel Carayol, Sekai Machache, Isis Raheem, Gus Brooks-Simpson, and Elicia McKenzie.