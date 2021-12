Bexley by-election: 'No loss of enthusiasm for PM'

Conservative Party Chair Oliver Dowden has hailed the "good result" in the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election, despite the Tories seeing their majority cut from nearly 19,000 to 4,478.

Defending Boris Johnson's popularity, he said: "When I was in Bexley with the prime minister, he was absolutely mobbed by people, so I didn't see any loss of enthusiasm for the PM." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn