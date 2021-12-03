Met Police: 'Deep regret' over Euro 2020 violence

The Metropolitan Police has expressed "deep regret" over the violence caused by "thuggish" ticketless football fans at England's Euro 2020 final in July.

Vowing to learn from the incident, Commander Rachel Williams defended officers who went "above and beyond" to tackle the chaos and added: "The sole responsibility for the disorder and sickening acts of violence rests with those ticketless fans; they are a disgrace to the game of football." Report by Buseld.

