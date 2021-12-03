Nasdaq 100 Movers: DOCU, MRVL

In early trading on Friday, shares of Marvell Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 14.4%.

Year to date, Marvell Technology Inc registers a 71.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is DocuSign, trading down 40.0%.

DocuSign is lower by about 36.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 11.9%, and Microchip Technology, trading up 2.2% on the day.