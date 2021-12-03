Grenfell campaigner urges Mercedes to scrap Kingspan deal

A campaigner who lost several family members in the Grenfell Tower tragedy has urged Formula One team Mercedes to scrap their partnership with Kingspan - a firm behind some of the Tower's insulation.

Nabil Choucair from the Grenfell Tower Trust appealed to the team: "If you respect the dead … I ask you to refrain from all the people that are under investigation … you can't work with them until they're proven innocent." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn