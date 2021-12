Karnataka reports two Covid-19 clusters, 29 nursing students reported positive| Oneindia News

Days after more than 300 Covid-19 cases were reported from Karnataka’s SDM Medical College and Hospital in Dharwad, two new clusters of the Covid-19 spread have been reported from the state.

The first cluster of Covid-19 cases was reported from Shivamogga where 29 nursing students were found to be Covid positive.

