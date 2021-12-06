Tom Holland To Play Fred Astaire in Upcoming Biopic

The 25-year-old actor confirmed the role on Dec.

5.

The script came in a week ago.

I haven’t read it yet; they haven’t given it to me, Tom Holland, to reporters, via 'Variety'.

Producer Amy Pascal has already received the script, however.

She FaceTimed me earlier.

I was in the bath.

And we had a lovely FaceTime, but I will be playing Fred Astaire, Tom Holland, via 'Variety'.

'Variety' reports that Fred Astaire is regarded as one of the greatest popular music dancers of all time.

He had a 70-year career, starring on Broadway, the West End, and appearing in over 30 film musicals.

Holland got his own start on the London stage, portraying Billy Elliot in the production of the same name from 2008 to 2010.

His most recent effort, 'Spiderman: No Way Home,' debuts in theaters on Dec.

17