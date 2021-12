My Hero Academia World Heroes' Mission Movie

My Hero Academia World Heroes' Mission Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When a cult of terrorists ruins a city by releasing a toxin that causes people's abilities to spiral out of control, Japan's greatest heroes spread around the world in an attempt to track down the mastermind and put him to justice.

Director: Kenji Nagasaki Writers: Kôhei Horikoshi, Jeramey Kraatz, Yôsuke Kuroda Stars: Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Yûki Kaji