Pakistani rupee’s value depreciated under PM Imran Khan| Oneindia News

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistani rupee’s value against the US Dollar fell by 30.5 percent according to local media.
#ImranKhan #PakistaniRupee #USDollar
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistani rupee’s value against the US Dollar fell by 30.5 percent according to local media.
#ImranKhan #PakistaniRupee #USDollar
In a tweet that quickly went viral, the Pakistani embassy of Serbia took to the micro blogging site to ask PM Imran Khan for their..
In Pakistan, according to reports, the military is plotting to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan from his post. This comes after..