RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4 percent, predicts GDP to remain at 9.5 percent | Oneindia News

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das who headed the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting said the central bank has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent.

This is the 9th consecutive time that the RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged.

#RBI #ShaktikantaDas #RepoRateUnchanged