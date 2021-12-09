SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME Movie - Return of the Villains

SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME Movie - Plot Synopsis: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero.

When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Directed by Jon Watts starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Angourie Rice, Tony Revolori, J.

B.

Smoove, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, J.K.

Simmons release date December 17, 2021 (in theaters)