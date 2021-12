Met 'deeply sorry' for failings in Stephen Port case

Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Helen Ball has apologised after an inquest found the deaths of Stephen Port's victims "could probably have been prevented".

She said, "we are deeply sorry there were failings in the police investigations, and the responses to their murders".

Report by Lewisl.

