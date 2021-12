Idiocracy Movie (2006) - Luke Wilson, Maya Rudolph, Dax Shepard

Idiocracy Movie (2006) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Private Joe Bauers, a decisively average American, is selected as a guinea pig for a top-secret hibernation program but is forgotten, awakening to a future so incredibly moronic he's easily the most intelligent person alive.

Director: Mike Judge Writers: Mike Judge, Mike Judge, Etan Cohen Stars: Luke Wilson, Maya Rudolph, Dax Shepard