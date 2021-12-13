India's Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe 2021 | Know all about her achievements | Oneindia News

Today, India's Harnaaz Sandhu became the new Miss Universe.

The 21-year-old model-actor was born and raised in Chandigarh in a Sikh family.

