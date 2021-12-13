India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021 | India wins title after 21 years | Oneindia News
India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021 | India wins title after 21 years | Oneindia News

Actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu made history on December 13 as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021.

She surpassed contestants from 80 countries.

#HarnaazSandhu #MissUniverse2021 #IndiaWinsMissUniverse