Harnaaz Sandhu Is Miss Universe 2021

India's Harnaaz Sandhu claimed the title on Dec.

12 in southern Israel.

Upon receiving her crown, Sandhu told young people to "know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful.

Stop comparing yourself to others.".

I believed in myself, and that's why I'm standing here today, Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe, via statement.

First and second runners-up were Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira and South Africa's Lalela Mswane, respectively.

80 women from around the world competed in the competition, which was hosted by Steve Harvey.

Some pageant critics called for boycotting the event, including South Africa, which called on Mswane to drop out.

The country called Israel's treatment of Palestinians "apartheid.".

But Mswane chose to compete because she and others feel the competition shouldn't be about politics.

After being announced as the winner, Sandhu said, "Chak de Phatte India," which translates to "Let's do this, India!".

