Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora test positive for Covid-19 |Oneindia News

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have been tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the BMC, both the actresses flouted various Covid-19 protocols and attended many parties in Mumbai.

#KareenaKapoor #AmritArora #Covid19Positive