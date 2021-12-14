Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test positive for Covid
Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test positive for Covid

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have tested positive for Covid-19.

Both the actors took to their Instagram stories on Monday to confirm the news.

#kareenakapoorkhan #amritaarora #covidcases #covid19