Arjun Kapoor test Covid positive 'Again', Malaika Arora to undergo test

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who was most recently seen in 'Bhoot Police', tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.
#arjunkapoor #malaikaarora
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who was most recently seen in 'Bhoot Police', tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.
#arjunkapoor #malaikaarora
Covid- 19 Scare in the Kapoor Family: As per reports, Covid has hit Arjun Kapoor for the second time, Anushla Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor..
Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani test positive for COVID-19