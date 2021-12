Arjun & Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani test positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News

After Kareena Kapoor Khan battled Covid-19, Arjun Kapoor, along with sister Anshula Kapoor have tested Covid positive.

Rhea Kapoor and her husband, Karan Boolani have tested positive for Covid-19 as well.

