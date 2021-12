PM confirms at least one person has died from Omicron

Boris Johnson confirms at least one patient has died in the UK after contracting the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Speaking during a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington in west London, the Prime Minister says "Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron".

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn