5 Treats , Children Leave for Santa , Around the World.
In the United States, it is customary to leave milk and cookies for Santa Claus.
But these countries around the world have different traditions.
Australia: , Beer and cookies.
December is a summer month in Australia, making beer a perfect thirst-quencher for Santa.
Ireland: , A pint of Guinness.
Irish children typically leave the late night pick-me-up near the tree.
England: , A glass of sherry wine.
The sherry is meant to warm Saint Nick on a cold Christmas night.
It's often paired with mince pie.
France: , Carrots, biscuits and shoes.
The biscuits for Santa and carrots for the reindeer are left in shoes at night, replaced by gifts in the morning.
Germany: , Handwritten letters.
The Germans write to the "Christkind," a sort of Christmas angel, in exchange for gifts