President Biden's Approval Rating Starting to Plummet, New Poll Shows

ABC News reports President Joe Biden is facing increasing skepticism from the American public.

A new poll conducted by ABC/Ipsos finds a handful of issues appear to be the source of the nation's negative outlook on the Biden administration.

According to the poll, 69% of Americans do not believe the president is doing enough to combat inflation.

A separate poll from Monmouth University and AP-NORC shows United States citizens are currently more concerned about inflation than they are about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Americans' opinion of President Biden's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic also saw a decline.

53% of U.S. citizens approve of the Biden administration's efforts to combat the coronavirus.

Though controversial, the president has remained steadfast in his decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all federal employees and contractors.

As the country grapples with a historic rise in murder rates, merely 36% of those polled approve of the president's handling of crime.

According to ABC News, Biden's approval rating has hit an all-time low.

Per FiveThirtyEight, the president's overall approval rating now sits at 43%.

