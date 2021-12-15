Shapps condemns 'disgraceful' Christmas party picture

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has criticised a photo showing a reported party held by Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey's campaign team in December last year.

He said: "This time last year, I couldn't visit my then 89-year-old father, who I didn't know whether we'd see again, in hospital for four months.

I was following the rules, so was the rest of the country and I think the picture is disgraceful." Report by Buseld.

